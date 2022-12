Watch more on iWantTFC

Volatility became the hallmark of global markets this year, as countries dealt with a raft of external headwinds that pushed inflation higher.



In the Philippines, wild swings were also seen at the local bourse as investors reacted to the local central bank's tightening moves, a weak currency, and several economic data.

Here's a recap of the market action in 2022.—Market Edge, ANC, December 30, 2022