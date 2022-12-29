Home  >  Business

Pagbaba ng presyo ng bigas sa P20/kilo, walang pag-asa: grupo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 30 2022 12:34 AM

MAYNILA—Walang pag-asa ang naging pangako ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na ibaba ang presyo ng bigas sa bansa ng P20 kada kilo, para sa isang grupo.

Ayon kay Rosendo So, pangulog ng Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG), posibleng tataas pa sa bansa ang presyo ng bigas ng P42 kada kilo sa Enero.

Aniya, naglaan si Marcos Jr. ng nasa P4 bilyong fertilizer subsidy, pero hanggang ngayon, wala pa umanong natatanggap ang mga magsasaka. Paliwanag ni So, mataas pa rin ang pag-ani kapag walang subsidiya kaya magiging mataas din ang presyo ng bigas.

Dagdag niya, tumaas sa world market ang presyo ng bigas. Baka umano sumabay ang mga local rice dealer sa presyo ng mga iniimport na bigas sa bansa.—SRO, TeleRadyo, Disyembre 29, 2022

