Home  >  Business

2022 LOOK BACK: How PH stock market fared amid global headwinds

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 30 2022 09:17 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Volatility became the hallmark of global markets this year, as countries dealt with a raft of external headwinds that pushed inflation higher.

Here in the Philippines, wild swings were also seen at the local bourse as investors reacted to the local central bank's tightening moves, a weak currency, and several economic data.

Here's a recap of the market action in 2022.
Read More:  ANC   2022 Yearender   Philippine economy   Philippine market   global economy   stock market   inflation   BSP   central bank  