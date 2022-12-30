Home > Business 2022 LOOK BACK: How PH stock market fared amid global headwinds ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 30 2022 09:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Volatility became the hallmark of global markets this year, as countries dealt with a raft of external headwinds that pushed inflation higher. Here in the Philippines, wild swings were also seen at the local bourse as investors reacted to the local central bank's tightening moves, a weak currency, and several economic data. Here's a recap of the market action in 2022. National ID, pay cuts, Villar and revenge travel: the most viewed business stories of 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, 2022 Yearender, stock market Read More: ANC 2022 Yearender Philippine economy Philippine market global economy stock market inflation BSP central bank /news/12/31/22/jones-bridge-sa-maynila-isasara-sa-new-years-eve/news/12/30/22/2-bettors-win-p521-m-658-lotto-jackpot-pcso/video/business/12/30/22/inflation-likely-to-remain-a-challenge-for-ph-in-2023/video/news/12/30/22/hospitals-ready-for-rise-in-firecracker-related-injuries/video/news/12/30/22/death-toll-from-christmas-rains-landslides-rises-to-46