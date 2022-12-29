Home  >  Business

ANC

BSP predicts December inflation may exceed record-high

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 30 2022 02:43 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine central bank predicts December inflation in the country may exceed the 14-year high figure recorded in November. Analysts are confident Philippine economic managers have things under control but they warn higher prices may soon affect consumer spending. Warren de Guzman reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 29, 2022
Read More:  inflation   BSP   Philippine central bank   Philippine economic managers   consumer spending  