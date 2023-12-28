Will tech stocks continue to win in 2024?

Watch more on iWantTFC

The US stock market posted big gains in 2023, but only because of 7 tech companies whose valuations skyrocketed, namely: Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Apple, Google parent Alphabet, Nvidia, and Tesla.

The local stock market meanwhile traded sideways for much of the year as high inflation and high interest rates dampened consumption and investment.

What can investors look forward to in 2024? ANC talked to Noli de Pala, chief investment officer for Trilake Partners Pte Ltd, for his take on the global investment outlook next year.

Will tech stocks like Nvidia, which tripled in value in 2023, continue to post huge gains next year?