Personal finance tips for 2024

Many Filipinos tapped into their savings as they engaged in revenge spending and revenge travel following the pandemic.

With inflation also reducing the spending power of many, how should Filipinos go about rebuilding their savings, growing their money or getting out of debt in 2024?

Efren Cruz, Chairman and CEO of Personal Finance Advisers Philippines Corp talked to ANC and gave the following tips on how to save, spend, and invest wisely in the coming year.