LPG price hike sasalubong sa mga konsumer sa pagpasok ng 2024

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 28 2023 08:21 PM

Inaasahang tataas ang presyo ng liquefied petroleum gas o LPG sa pagpasok ng taong 2024. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 28 Disyembre 2023. 

