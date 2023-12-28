Home > Business LPG price hike sasalubong sa mga konsumer sa pagpasok ng 2024 ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 28 2023 08:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Inaasahang tataas ang presyo ng liquefied petroleum gas o LPG sa pagpasok ng taong 2024. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 28 Disyembre 2023. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: LPG hike hike price hike konsumer LPG liquefied petroleum gas gas oil petroleum Price Patrol