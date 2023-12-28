Home  >  Business

Economist sees PH economy significantly improving in 2024

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 28 2023 09:57 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A Philippine economist sees better days for the country next year with inflation expected to ease and with interest cuts anticipated from the central bank. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 28, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   economy   PH economy   BSP   Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas  