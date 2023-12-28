Home > Business Economist sees PH economy significantly improving in 2024 ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 28 2023 09:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A Philippine economist sees better days for the country next year with inflation expected to ease and with interest cuts anticipated from the central bank. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 28, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight economy PH economy BSP Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas