Pagbaba ng buwis sa 2023 'welcome' sa mga manggagawa: labor group

MAYNILA—"Welcome" sa mga hanay ng mga manggagawa ang bagong tax rate para sa mga Pilipino ngayong 2023, ayon sa isang labor group.

Ayon kay Jerome Adonis, secretary general ng Kilusang Mayo Uno, kinikilala nila na positibo ang pagbaba ng buwis ngayon darating na 2023.

Pero aniya, kung sa kalagayan ng mga mangagawa, kaunti lamang ang makikinabang dito sapagkat madami pa din ang sumasahod ng minimum wage.

Giit ni Adonis, kailangan ng mga mangagawa ang pagtaas ng kanilang sahod at gawing P1,100 kada araw ang minimum wage.

Panawagan ng kanilang grupo, tanggalin na ang excise tax at expanded value added tax. Dagdag ni Adonis, pwede kumuha ng pondo mula sa confidential at intelligence funds ng gobyerno.—SRO, TeleRadyo, Dis. 27, 2022