PH shares rise for 2nd straight day to 7,286

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 28 2021 10:54 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index posted gains for the second straight day in step with its regional peers. 

An analyst believes the index can even go higher in the remaining days of the year.  - The World Tonight, ANC, December 28, 2021
