Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close lower at 6,462 as 2023 nears end

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2023 11:34 PM | Updated as of Dec 27 2023 11:35 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares closed lower Wednesday as traders expected the stock market to have little to no action before the year ends. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 27, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  