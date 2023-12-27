Home  >  Business

PhilHealth, PAGIBIG yet to confirm contribution hike for 2024

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2023 11:31 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Several employers’ groups in the Philippines are opposing proposed hikes in mandatory contributions to the government’s health insurance and home construction funds. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 27, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PhilHealth   PAGIBIG   contribution   contribution hike  