The Philippine stock market is not expected to make any big moves in the last 3 trading days of the year, an analyst said on Wednesday.

Mike Bengson, Head of Equity Research at AIA Philippines, also said that macroeconomic uncertainties "are still there" heading into the new year such as the slowing US economy.

He said that while the outlook for equities is not as bad as in the start of the year, there were still many concerns dampening the outlook.

"We have not yet reached that point for his asset class to be overweight at this level," Bengson said.