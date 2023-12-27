Home > Business Jeepney drivers, operators scramble to comply with consolidation requirement in PUV modernization ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 27 2023 11:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine transport regulators are still confident that the government’s public vehicle modernization program will not result in a transportation crisis next year. Jeepney operators are scrambling to comply with the program’s requirements with the deadline just a few days away. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 27, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PUV modernization PUV jeepney consolidation