Jeepney drivers, operators scramble to comply with consolidation requirement in PUV modernization

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2023 11:15 PM

Philippine transport regulators are still confident that the government’s public vehicle modernization program will not result in a transportation crisis next year.

Jeepney operators are scrambling to comply with the program’s requirements with the deadline just a few days away. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 27, 2023
