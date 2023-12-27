Watch more on iWantTFC

Filipino-American entrepreneur Kate Hancock said venturing into e-commerce allowed her to grow a $20 capital into a $20 million business.

Hancock, who is CEO of Bintana sa Paraiso, said she now mentors would-be entrepreneurs in several countries on how to grow their own businesses from scratch.

Aside from entrepreneurship, Hancock said she is also interested in artificial intelligence, as she used this technology in making her own businesses grow.