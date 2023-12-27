Home > Business How did a Fil-Am entrepreneur grow $20 into a $20-million business? ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 27 2023 07:17 PM | Updated as of Dec 27 2023 07:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Filipino-American entrepreneur Kate Hancock said venturing into e-commerce allowed her to grow a $20 capital into a $20 million business. Hancock, who is CEO of Bintana sa Paraiso, said she now mentors would-be entrepreneurs in several countries on how to grow their own businesses from scratch. Aside from entrepreneurship, Hancock said she is also interested in artificial intelligence, as she used this technology in making her own businesses grow. Successful startups, mentors inspire other entrepreneurs, says group PH is in 'golden era' of startups: venture capitalist Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, ANC promo, tech Read More: entrepreneurship MSME Kate Hancock AI