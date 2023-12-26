Home  >  Business

40,000 jeepneys remain unconsolidated: Manibela

Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2023 01:02 AM

Philippine jeepney groups warned of a transport crisis if the government won't heed their appeal to scrap its PUV modernization program. — The World Tonight, ANC, December 26, 2023
