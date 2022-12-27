Globe reminds subscribers: Be careful when clicking links

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Globe Telecom on Tuesday reminded its subscribers to be careful with clicking links sent via text messages or SMS, as the national registration for SIM cards goes underway.

Globe’s Head of Policy Division Atty. Ariel Tubayan made the statement amid fears that some parties may send fake SIM card registration links, which will compromise users’ private information and may be used for illicit purposes.

Tubayan said Globe users should register their SIM cards online only through this link.

“Kung kayo naman ay may SIM, existing SIM, doon mismo po ibibigay ng Globe yung link. Kasi ang ginagawa ng Globe ngayon, para maswata nga yung mga nagbibigay ng maling link ay bina-block po namin agad. At hindi maki-click,” he said.

“Pero kung galing sa amin, yun lang ang maki-click, yung galing po sa amin,” he added.

(If you have an existing Globe SIM card, we will send you the link. Because these days, we block links sent via text. The only links you can click from an SMS are those sent by Globe.)

GCash, the company’s fintech arm, also reminded its users to be cautious against scammers who may take advantage of the mass SIM card registrations.

“We would like to reiterate our warnings to our users that GCash will never send links via SMS, email, and messaging apps. We have been receiving reports that some telco subscribers are getting messages that their accounts have been restricted if they don’t pre-register their SIM card,” said Winsley Bangit, Chief Customer Officer of GCash.

GCash also assured its customers that their funds and account will remain safe as they go through the registration of their SIM cards.

The country’s top e-wallet, however, is asking its customers to register their SIM cards as soon as possible to ensure uninterrupted access to their money.

--TeleRadyo, 27 December 2022