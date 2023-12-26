Bakers' group asks breadmakers to not let prices rise

Watch more on iWantTFC

A group on Tuesday urged bakers to maintain current prices during the holiday season.

Chito Chavez, president of the Asosasyon ng Panaderong Pilipino, urged bakers to refrain from hiking prices until the yearend.

"Kung may pagbabago po na gustong gawin, pag-usapan po natin ito sa susunod na taon," Chavez told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.