The Department of Information and Communications Technology said it will prioritize the “Free WiFi for all” program next year to ensure that underserved Filipinos are also connected to the internet. DICT Usec. Jocelle Batapa-Sigue said the agency is looking at tapping satellite companies like Elon Musk's Starlink to provide internet to far-flung areas. She said connectivity in the countryside has become more urgent as BPOs look to expand hiring beyond Metro Manila and other main urban centers.