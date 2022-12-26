Home > Business DICT mulls tapping Starlink for ‘Free WiFi for All’ program in remote areas ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 26 2022 03:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Department of Information and Communications Technology said it will prioritize the “Free WiFi for all” program next year to ensure that underserved Filipinos are also connected to the internet. DICT Usec. Jocelle Batapa-Sigue said the agency is looking at tapping satellite companies like Elon Musk's Starlink to provide internet to far-flung areas. She said connectivity in the countryside has become more urgent as BPOs look to expand hiring beyond Metro Manila and other main urban centers. COA flags DICT over 'low implementation' of free Wi-Fi program Converge, DOTr partner for free WiFi in NAIA, other airports Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, DICT, Starlink Read More: ANC ANC Top DICT Free Wifi for All internet connectivity broadband Elon Musk /sports/12/30/22/world-lost-great-sporting-icon-in-pele-olympics-chief/news/12/30/22/nasa-p34-m-halaga-ng-shabu-nasabat-sa-novaliches/sports/12/30/22/pele-immortal-says-fifa/life/12/30/22/fashion-dame-vivienne-westwood-dies-aged-81/business/12/30/22/sibuyas-sa-divisoria-bumaba-sa-p650-kada-kilo