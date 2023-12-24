Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said Sunday his office was helping victims of an alleged Ponzi scheme.

"We are consolidating the affidavits, yung ebidensiya ng mga transaksyon, bank records, para makatulong po," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

Sotto recently ordered the closure of a company whose agents allegedly sold "paluwagan" slots to investors who might need money for emergencies, according to media reports.

Paluwagan is a system where people pool their money by depositing a certain amount every day or week, and then take turns withdrawing from this pool.

Sotto said city authorities were working with the National Bureau of Investigation, which is the lead agency in charge of going after the scam's perpetrators.