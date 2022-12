Watch more on iWantTFC

The EDSA Busway system will offer 24/7 Libreng Sakay for the month of December to cater to the needs of the commuting public who are going home late from work or from Christmas parties, a transport official said Friday.

“Along EDSA, we are implementing Libreng Sakay this December. We all know, Christmas party, we have 2 or 3 each night, even those going home late from work because they’re trying to finish deliverables within the year, they can rely on our EDSA busway to be available to service them,” DOTr Usec. Timothy John Batan told ANC's Headstart.

EDSA remains the busiest route in the National Capital Region (NCR) during the holiday season. Some 97 percent of routes in Metro Manila have been restored, he said.

The DOTr also assured the public that the safety of commuters is their top priority. In fact, the agency has implemented a "no leaves policy" across the entire organization during the holidays "to ensure nothing falls through the cracks in terms of passenger safety," Batan said.

"We are full force. Christmas is special but we are extra special because of the pandemic. Ngayon lang tayo makakauwi, reunions, Christmas party, get-together with family so we have to make sure that as we all celebrate the 3 years of Christmas that we were not able to fully celebrate, our public would be safe, secure and have the convenience transport nationwide," he said.