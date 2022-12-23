Home  >  Business

Dr. Martens announces permanent store closures in PH on Dec. 31

Posted at Dec 23 2022 03:54 PM

British footwear brand Dr. Martens on Friday said it would permanently close all its stores in the Philippines.

The last day of operations will be on Dec. 31, 2022.

Leading up to the closure, Dr. Martens Philippines said select items are on sale for up to 50 percent. 
