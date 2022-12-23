Home > Business Dr. Martens announces permanent store closures in PH on Dec. 31 ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 23 2022 03:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC British footwear brand Dr. Martens on Friday said it would permanently close all its stores in the Philippines. The last day of operations will be on Dec. 31, 2022. Leading up to the closure, Dr. Martens Philippines said select items are on sale for up to 50 percent. Citing 'easing of traffic,' MMDA says NCR malls may revert to normal hours Shopping shorts: New stores, last-minute gifts, and more Christmas 2022: Mall events for the holidays Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives Read More: Dr. Martens Philippines Dr. Martens shoes footwear retail stores store closure /video/life/12/26/22/balikan-ibat-ibang-hayop-na-itinampok-ng-kbyn/overseas/12/26/22/china-18-miners-trapped-after-gold-mine-collapse/video/life/12/26/22/balikan-sakripisyo-ng-mga-manggagawang-pinoy/overseas/12/26/22/malaysia-campsite-landslide-search-ends-with-31-dead/overseas/12/26/22/22-dead-as-savage-us-blizzard-cuts-power-snarls-travel