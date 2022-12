Watch more on iWantTFC

The Department of Transportation is working on an interoperable fare collection system that would work in most forms of public transport, an official said on Friday.

The agency's contract with Beep card supplier AF Payments is until 2025 and as early as now, the firms are working on what to do next, DOTr Usec. Timothy John Batan told ANC's Headstart.

"Itong contract is only up to 2025. Right now we already working on what to do after, you will be hearing about this in 2023. We’re developing a national standard. This means we will eventually have an open and interoperable fare collection system," Batan said.

"Pwede mo gamin kahit saan, parang ATM (you can use it everywhere like an ATM)," he added.

Earlier this year, the DOTr suffered from a shortage of beep cards due to the global chip shortage stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But Batan said a fresh batch of cards has been delivered as the geopolitical conditions improve.

"We’re now catching up sa supply ng beep cards natin and we encourage our passengers and consumers, kahit meron nang fresh supply, to still protect their beep cards, sayang naman," he added.