MANILA - SM has partnered with the Philippine Red Cross to help provide relief to communities ravaged by Typhoon Odette, its president said Thursday.

Cash donations to the Philippine Red Cross are accepted at booths inside 78 SM malls across the country, SM Supermalls president Steven Tan told ANC’s Headstart.

Donations can also be given by scanning QR codes shared on SM's social media pages and by directly depositing to PRC's BDO account.

Tan said SM malls stayed open to people who sought temporary shelter when the typhoon crossed its path. Residents were offered internet connection, charging stations, food and water, and even overnight parking.

Later, the Operation Tulong Express program was also able to distribute 5,000 Kalinga packs which contained instant noodles, rice, canned goods, bottled water, and other essential needs. Some 25,000 more packs are expected to be distributed, said Tan.

"If we all could do our part in donating whatever amount it is, we would be very happy because only if we work together, we could recover faster," he said.