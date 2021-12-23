Home  >  Business

PH shares snap 3-day losing streak, soar to 7,248

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 23 2021 11:38 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index outperformed its regional peers after putting an end to three straight days of declines. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 23, 2021
 
