San Miguel Corp to waive toll fees on Christmas, New Year
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 22 2022 11:05 AM

San Miguel Corp is waiving toll fees in major expressways for 8 hours during select dates this holiday season.

Waived toll fees will take effect on Skyway, SLEX and NAIAX, among others, starting on Christmas Eve until Christmas morning. It will also be in effect from New Year's eve until the morning of Jan. 1.

Here are the toll rates for Skyway Stage 3

San Miguel to collect 'equitable' toll fee for use of Skyway Stage 3 starting July 12