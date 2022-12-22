Home  >  Business

San Miguel Corp to waive toll fees on Christmas, New Year

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 22 2022 11:05 AM

San Miguel Corp is waiving toll fees in major expressways for 8 hours during select dates this holiday season.

Waived toll fees will take effect on Skyway, SLEX and NAIAX, among others, starting on Christmas Eve until Christmas morning.

It will also be in effect from New Year’s eve until the morning of Jan. 1.
