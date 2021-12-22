Home  >  Business

PH shares buck regional rally amid possible economic impact of Odette

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 22 2021 10:37 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index bucked a regional rally after a government official said the Philippines' economic growth could take a hit due to damage from typhoon Odette. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 22, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  