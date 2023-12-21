PH cooling industry seeing growth in next 5 years

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The cooling, airconditioning and refrigeration industry in the Philippines is growing at 5 to 6 percent annually, an industry group said Thursday.

"We’re looking at a growth rate in the Philippines, it’s really in an upward trajectory, maybe 5-6 percent year-on-year when it comes to this industry," said Luis Angelo Sevilla, president of the Philippine Society of Ventilating, Airconditioning, and Refrigerating Engineers.

Sevilla also said they expect further growth in their businesses as construction ramps up and more people return to the office.

"What’s really up there.. in the years to come, 5 years from now, we’re also looking at, based on our clients, maybe a double in the project pipeline for the coming years."

"At least in company, we’re looking at maybe better than 2019 (numbers)," he said.

--ANC, 21 December 2023