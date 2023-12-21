Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — A public budget analyst on Thursday flagged several components of the recently signed 2024 national budget, citing the large increments granted to some agencies.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday signed the Philippines’ P5.76-trillion budget for 2024 into law, describing the measure as “the instrument which tells how the taxes paid by the people will be returned to them.”

Zy-za Suzara, executive director of the think tank Institute for Leadership, Empowerment, and Democracy (iLead) claimed that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) received the most increment when compared to the Executive-proposed budget.

For Suzara, "large increases" initiated by lawmakers "signals the real priorities of government."

"Most of the departmental budgets that catered to frontline services have some incremental increases, but that is not where we saw the major or significant increases," Suzara told ANC's Headstart.

"When I checked the figures in the 2024 proposed vs the enacted [budget], you'd be surprised that actually, the significant increase went to the DPWH which amounts to P176 billion," Suzara added.

Suzara admitted she has yet to have the full copy of the signed spending plan but has seen its summary.

"The more political dimension of the budget is not so much in the programs for ordinary Filipinos but really the congressional insertions that went to the budget of DPWH," she said.

She also said that the House of Representatives next year was augmented by P15 billion, which would supposedly go to its electoral tribunal.

Other recipients of large increases are State Universities and Colleges (P27 billion), Department of Labor and Employment (P22 billion), and the Commission on Elections (P13 billion).

Suzara said the Department of National Defense only got an increment of less than P10 billion.

Malacañang has yet to release a full copy of the signed 2024 budget, and has yet to respond to queries if the President has vetoed any item on the spending bill that was approved by both houses of Congress.