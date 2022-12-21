Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange is “very bullish” for 2023 due to the line up of initial public offering for next year, its President and CEO Ramon Monzon said on Wednesday.

The improving economy and the appreciating peso against the US dollar are also seen to boost investments in the capital markets, Monzon said.

Monzon said Enrique Razon's Prime Infrastructure is among the companies planning to launch an IPO next year.