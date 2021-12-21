Home  >  Business

NGCP working on fixing power lines in Visayas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2021 11:17 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Many storm-hit areas in the Visayas and Mindanao regions of the Philippines may not have their power restored until the new year.

It may take that long to repair what is estimated to be at least P300 million in damaged power utilities. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 21, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Visayas   Mindanao   NGCP   National Grid Corporation of the Philippines   electricity   OdettePH   Odette aftermath  