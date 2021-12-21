NGCP working on fixing power lines in Visayas
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 21 2021 11:17 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Visayas, Mindanao, NGCP, National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, electricity, OdettePH, Odette aftermath
- /news/12/21/21/former-partylist-rep-faces-comelec-case-over-political-turncoatism
- /video/news/12/21/21/rising-death-toll-supplies-shortage-seen-in-visayas-after-odette
- /news/12/21/21/who-issues-emergency-use-listing-for-nuvaxovid
- /news/12/21/21/european-union-provides-17-million-for-odette-relief-efforts
- /news/12/21/21/dfa-brings-home-over-120-more-ofws-from-europe