Reduced tariffs not leading to lower prices of rice, pork, corn: group

MANILA - An industry group said the reduction of tariffs on pork, rice and corn has failed to result in lower prices for these commodities.

The Federation of Free Farmers said the extension of reduced tariffs on pork, rice and corn is sending the wrong signal to farmers.

"It's basically doing the wrong thing over and over again," said FFF Chairman Leonardo Montemayor, who is also a former Agriculture Secretary.

The government earlier extended Executive Order 10, which reduces import duties for pork, rice and corn as a means of controlling inflation and ensuring sufficient supplies.

Montemayor however said this measure will not help local farmers and food producers who are unable to plan ahead and increase production, because they will have to contend with cheaper imports.

"Why would a farmer continue to plant rice or corn, knowing they will be undercut by imports?" Montemayor said.

He said consumers are also not benefitting from reduced tariffs because pork and rice prices remain high, because importers are not passing on the savings from tariff reductions.

"So I don't think this is the way to go for government to help the poorest of the poor."

The government is also losing in terms of foregone tariffs. Montemayor estimated that for pork, the government is losing P12 billion, for rice P2 billion to P2.5 billion, and corn P2 billion due to reduced tariffs.