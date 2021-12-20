Home  >  Business

PH shares join regional slide, fall to 7,237

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 20 2021 11:25 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index fell alongside its Asian peers as fears over the omicron variant persist. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 20, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  