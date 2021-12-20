PH shares join regional slide, fall to 7,237
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 20 2021 11:25 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, PSEI, Philippine Stock Exchange Index, PH shares, PH economy, stock market
- /video/news/12/20/21/areas-hit-by-odette-face-communication-line-problems
- /video/news/12/20/21/visayas-provinces-appeal-for-help-after-odette-onslaught
- /video/news/12/20/21/state-of-calamity-recommended-for-surigao-del-norte
- /video/business/12/20/21/ngcp-working-to-restore-power-lines-in-typhoon-hit-areas
- /video/news/12/20/21/typhoon-devastated-palawan-seeks-aid