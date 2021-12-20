Home  >  Business

NGCP working to restore power lines in typhoon-hit areas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 20 2021 11:08 PM

Philippine power utilities and telco firms have yet to fully restore their services in some storm-hit areas in Visayas and Mindanao.

The power outages may persist until Christmas Day. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 20, 2021
 
