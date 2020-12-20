All workers entitled to 13th month pay: labor dept

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - All Filipino workers are entitled to 13th month pay ahead of its deadline on Christmas Eve, the labor department said Sunday.

Workers who do not receive their 13th month pay may file a complaint with the agency online or through their hotlines 1348 and 1349, said Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

"Lahat ng empleyado, basta naka-serve na at least 1 month, kahit anong category - contractual, project-based, o JO (job order), kailangan mabigyan lahat. They’re all entitled to 13th month pay, regardless of the status," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(All employees who have served at least 1 month in any category as contractual, project-based, or JO, should be given 13th month pay.)

The agency has the authority to seize assets of employers which will be used to give the 13th month pay of their workers, Bello said.

"Meron kami (We have an) order to the company to pay... Our order becomes final and executory. Pwede namin i-garnish ang pera nila sa bangko (We can seize their money from the bank)," he said.