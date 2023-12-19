Anytime Fitness Asia says bullish about PH market

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Anytime Fitness Asia is bullish about the Philippine market, and is now looking at more growth in the provinces, their chief executive officer (CEO) said Tuesday.

"Philippines is our largest market," said Johannes Raadsma. "And we continue to be very bullish on the market with a larger emphasis now on provincial markets, where we’ve seen our nimbler and kind of smaller model still work for our franchisees, and we’ve been able to deliver world class facility within these provincial markets."

Raadsma said they plan to open 80 more gyms across Asia in 2024. He said they are currently 350 stores across their 8 markets.

--ANC, 19 December 2023