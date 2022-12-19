Home  >  Business

NEDA chief says 2022 GDP growth may exceed gov’t target

Posted at Dec 19 2022 11:09 PM

The Philippine government’s chief economist said the Marcos Jr. administration may exceed the government’s growth target this year. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 19, 2022
