Gov't urged: Ramp up agri support after tariff cuts extension on pork, rice

The government must ramp up support to the local agriculture sector after tariff cuts on pork, rice and corn were extended, Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) president Rosendo So said on Monday.

Retail prices of imported rice remain at around P42 despite tariff cuts last year, while local rice sells for around P38 to P40, he said.

"For the past 1 year ang presyo ng rice ay P42 pa rin. This did not help our consumer...The tariffs should not be cut, just support our local farmers. We think that if we did that we will not decrease the tariffs, the local produce will be more and the price will go down," he said.

"Ang inaano natin itong pagtulong ng government dahil sa pagbaba ng taripa so we expect that the government will help our farmers," he added.

So said the government must expedite the release of the promised P6,500 fertilizer subsidy which they have yet to receive.

If the delay in subsidies continues, "mahihirapan talaga ang magsasaka natin (our farmers will continue to suffer)," he said.

So said lowering the tariff would result in P5 billion tariff losses on rice and P10 billion losses on pork.

President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr signed EO No. 171, extending the temporary reduction of tariffs on select goods to temper inflation.

Inflation hit 8 percent in November, the highest since November 2008.