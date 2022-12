Watch more on iWantTFC

The Open Access in Data Transmission Act can boost the country's gross domestic product growth by 1.5 percent due to improved mobile and internet connection, Philippines president Large Wittig said on Monday.

The House of Representatives on Dec. 12 approved House Bill No. 6 or the proposed "Open Access in Data Transmission Act".

"We are very optimistic that it will be passed this time and we expect that it will have a very positive impact on your country and obviously the coverage in terms of the internet," Wittig told ANC.

The bill is seen to improve internet services by requiring interconnection among players to eliminate dominance, said Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco, who chairs the House Committee on Information and Communication Technology.

The measure will be sent to the Senate for reconsideration.