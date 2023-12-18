LTO to get donation of 4 million plastic license cards

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Land Transportation Office will stop issuing paper-printed driver’s licenses after receiving a donation of 4 million plastic cards worth an estimated P160 million from a private group.

LTO Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II said the donation from an association of medical clinics is over 50 percent of the annual requirement of 7 million plastic cards and can cover the 2.3 million cards backlog inherited from the previous administration.

He said Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista agreed to the donation as long as there are no strings attached.

"Ito ay libre na donasyon para sa gobyerno...Walang condition 'yan. There are no strings attached," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

The LTO needs at least 550,000 cards a month, he said.

First delivery of the donated cards will be in 2 weeks' time and then every month thereafter until the 4 million is reached.

The LTO chief said those renewing their driver's licenses starting Wednesday can already have plastic cards.

Delivery of the plastic driver's licenses will start 2nd week of January, he said.