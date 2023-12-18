Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Sen. Sonny Angara on Monday said the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution were "worth reviewing."

Angara — who chairs the Senate committee on finance — said the economic provisions in the current charter merit an assessment because the Philippines needs "some flexibility in that area also."

"The time might be right to revisit some of the provisions of the Constitution because it's 1987 — vintage — you know that's almost 40 years and the world has changed a lot from 1986 or '87. The economic boundaries have come down," the lawmaker told ANC.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last week said he had ordered a study on whether the country's constitution needed to be revised to draw more foreign investment.

In his first public comments on the politically charged issue since becoming president last year, Marcos said certain laws drawn from the constitution either ban or discourage foreign investors from some parts of the economy.

The Philippines adopted its new constitution in 1987, limiting the presidency to a single six-year term, following the ouster a year earlier of Marcos' late dictator father and namesake who ruled the country for 20 years.

"What we're looking at here is the opportunity cost of those who would like to invest here but somehow the laws that derived from the constitution when it comes to the economic provisions do not allow them to, or make it non-viable for them," Marcos told reporters.

Guided by economic provisions from the constitution, Philippine law outrightly bans foreign equity in mass media and small-scale retail trade.

Foreigners are also limited to minority ownership in broadcasting, advertising, public utilities, private land and residential building ownership, schools, and deep-sea fishing, among others.

House of Representatives Speaker Martin Romualdez — the president's cousin — has separately said he would push for changes to the economic provisions of the constitution next year.

Earlier this year, the House passed a resolution calling for a constitutional convention to propose changes to the 1987 constitution.

Critics warn politicians would use the charter amendment exercise to insert changes that would allow them to stay in power for longer, like Marcos' late father.

Marcos did not comment on the possibility of changes to the term limit.

REED BANK

Angara also agreed that the Philippines should start drilling for fuel in Reed (Recto) Bank, which is said to be rich in oil and gas deposits.

"It can be done jointly with other countries," he said. "I don’t think the Philippines has the capacity to do it on its own, to be honest."

The Philippines and China in March hinted at preliminary talks on a possible joint venture in oil.

The Duterte administration held similar discussions with China but abandoned them because of limitations set by the Constitution.

Former Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio has repeatedly warned that Manila must extract fuel from the Reed Bank to prevent possible devastating effects on the country's economy.

He pointed out that the Malampaya gas field — which supplies 40 percent of the energy requirement of Luzon — is running out.

—with a report from Agence France-Presse