LRT-1 seen to recover with 50 pct passenger capacity if MGCQ in Manila pushed

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Despite lower ridership this year, LRT-1 is expecting to recover in 2021 and to breakeven in revenues should the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) be pushed by the Manila city government amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the MGCQ, LRT-1 may hike passenger capacity to up to 50 percent from the current 30 percent, Juan Alfonso, Light Rail Manila Corp president, told ANC's Market Edge on Friday.

Alfonso added that LRT-1 would look into non-rail revenues such as property leasing and operations in its Cavite extension project, the construction of which is now 50 percent complete.