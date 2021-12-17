Watch more on iWantTFC



Most businesses are seeing a return of about 4 in 5 of their pre-pandemic sales, the trade department said on Friday, as it justified government's move to keep the entire Philippines under COVID-19 Alert 2 until the end of the year.

"Right now, wala ho talagang malaking reklamo na iyong karamihan ng ating mga regional establishments dahil ang report ho sa atin ay somehow mga 80 percent na ang mga nakakabalik na iyong benta nila kumpara doon sa bago mag-pandemya," said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez.

(Right now, there is no major complaint from most of our regional establishments because they report that somehow, they are now at 80 percent of their pre-pandemic sales.)

"Siyempre ngayong Kapaskuhan siguradong mas dadami pa iyon, baka umabot tayo ng 100," he said in a televised public briefing.

(Of course, this Christmas, for sure, that will increase. We might reach 1-- percent)

The COVID-19 Alert 2 over the entire country allows establishments to fill up to 50 percent of their indoor facilities and 70 percent of their outdoor capacity.

"Kaya nga sinasabi ko, parang hindi rin kailangan pumunta sa Alert Level 1 dahil ngayon naman nakikita natin na halos lahat ho naman ay bukas na ‘no at ang mga micro SMEs natin nasasabi nilang sila ay nagbukas ulit at ang negosyo ay bumabalik ulit," Lopez said.

"At dahil diyan, tinatawag nila uli iyong mga dati nilang empleyado para mag-report ulit. So, again, more jobs para sa ating mga kababayan," he added.

(That is why I say it appeared we need not go down to Alert Level 1 because we see that almost all have reopened and our micro SMES say they are open again and business is returning. And because of that, they are calling back employees to report for work, so, again, more jobs for our compatriots.)



He said the trade department "in a way" supports some businessmen's call to relax physical distancing rule for establishments.

"Iyong request ho sa amin na at least iyong nakita ko, ay from one meter gawing 0.75 meters. So, iyan po ang mga kinu-consider ngayon lalo na kung sa mga kainan," said Lopez.

(The request for us, at least based on what I have seen, is to shorten the distancing rule to 0.75 meter from 1 meter. That is what we are considering, especially for restaurants.)



