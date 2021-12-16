Home  >  Business

PH shares recover, climb to 7,233

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 16 2021 10:56 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index joined most of its Asian peers higher as investors react to the latest comments from the US Federal Reserve. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 16, 2021
 
