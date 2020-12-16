NLEX operator on toll plazas with no barriers: 'Ito future natin'

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - The operator of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) said a toll system without barriers is the future, and that infrastructure and equipment need to be put in place to make this happen.

Romulo Quimbo, chief communication officer of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, said they have started implementing a barriers-up system in toll gates entering Valenzuela City.

“We agreed to pilot a barriers up system. Ito naman para rin malaman natin na talagang effective naman 'yung ating toll system,” sa Quimbo.

(This is also to determine if our toll system is effective.)

This after the local government lifted the suspension order against the business permit of NLEX following complaints of glitches in the RFID system, that allows cashless toll collection.

Quimbo, in an interview on TeleRadyo on Wednesday, said there are now both RFID and cash lanes at the tollgates. The barriers-up system will be applied to the RFID lanes.

“Papunta naman talaga tayo sa totally barrier-less system, nailatag natin ito, ito talaga ang future natin. Pero may mga requirements tayo dahil po ang infrastructure natin ‘di pa po handa," he said.

(We’re headed towards a totally barrier-less system, it’s really the future but there are requirements, because our infrastructure is not yet ready.)

He added that barriers prompt drivers to slow down and also serves as initial screening of vehicles if, for example, they are road worthy or not. Another advantage of having barriers, he said, is for the enforcement of motor vehicle safety laws like the use of seatbelts and helmets.

“Itong ginagawa namin is really a pilot run. We’re happy na itinulak rin naman ni Mayor Gatchalian ito to try and solve the traffic, subukan nating walang barriers muna.

(What were doing is a pilot run. We’re happy that Mayor Gatchalian pushed for this to try to solve the traffic [problem]. Let’s give it a try.)

Quimbo said the local government of Valenzuela is helping with traffic enforcement.



“Habang magdadagdag tayo ng equipment, magdadagdag tayo ng infrastructure ito po ang ating pilot run. This is also a glimpse of the future, ika nga. Ito na rin nakikinita-kinita natin sa future hindi nga lang overnight, hindi nga lang bigla,” he said.

