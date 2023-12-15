How TikTok has helped small business owners

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Entertainment platform TikTok has been a big help for small businesses, an entrepreneur said Friday.

SkinPotions chief executive officer Jonah Ramos-Sison said the social media app has helped their business grow.

"TikTok is such a life-changing experience for everyone, especially small and medium entrepreneurs," said the businesswoman.

"If you’re gonna look, it’s very--it’s actually the top 1 platform for our brand, and 90 percent of our shoppers, according to our data, is coming from TikTok," she added.

Sison said their business makes more than 10,000 orders on double-digit day sales.

She also said that consistency is key for those who want to sell items on the social media platform, n

"Well I started with 3 viewers," she told ANC's "Market Edge." "The first few months, like 3 months of doing live, I was consistent. I was doing live everyday. because I badly wanted the viewers."

"Because in TikTok there So many live streamers, so many creators," she explained.

"It’s really consistency that will get you there," she noted.

--ANC, 15 December 2023

