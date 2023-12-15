Economist says BSP may cut rates in second half of 2024

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The Bangko Sentral is not likely to cut interest rates until the second half of 2024, an economist said Friday.

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) chief economist Jun Neri said this is because rice prices remain high abroad, which may impact inflation.

"While we will see inflation fall to 3 percent, likely 3 percent or possibly even lower in the first quarter, the base effects will disappear in the second quarter," he said.

Inflation peaked in the first quarter of 2023, meaning the year-on-year inflation rate in the same period in 2024 may be lower due to the high base this year.

He noted that rice prices remain a concern.

"Just looking at the chart of Vietnam and Thailand, and they’re [rice prices] both up more (than) 40 percent year on year, and it’s like an 11-year high for global rice prices."

"So if we are forced to import in the second quarter of next year, (or) early next year then that could mean a rebound in inflation in the second quarter," he explained.

Neri noted, however, that the BSP can cut rates shortly after the Fed does.

"I think it’s a little bit complicated to be cutting ahead of them," he added.

--ANC, 15 December 2023