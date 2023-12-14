DOE sees oil price cuts week before Christmas

Watch more on iWantTFC

Merry Christmas, Kapamilya! The Department of Energy is predicting another oil price rollback a week before Christmas based on the first 4 days of trading on the Mean of Platts Singapore.

Rodela Romero, Director 3 of the DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau, said the range of pump price reductions is as follows:

Gasoline - P0.25-P0.40 per liter

Diesel - P0.10-P0.35 per liter

Kerosene - P0.80-1 peso per liter

Romero said December forecast on global demand sees 1 million barrels per day excess. Short term outlook also predicts possible excess on world supply until the second quarter of 2024.

"The projection is mas mataas ang supply kaysa demand," she said.

