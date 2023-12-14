Home > Business DOE sees oil price cuts week before Christmas ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 15 2023 07:31 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Merry Christmas, Kapamilya! The Department of Energy is predicting another oil price rollback a week before Christmas based on the first 4 days of trading on the Mean of Platts Singapore. Rodela Romero, Director 3 of the DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau, said the range of pump price reductions is as follows: Gasoline - P0.25-P0.40 per liter Diesel - P0.10-P0.35 per liter Kerosene - P0.80-1 peso per liter Romero said December forecast on global demand sees 1 million barrels per day excess. Short term outlook also predicts possible excess on world supply until the second quarter of 2024. "The projection is mas mataas ang supply kaysa demand," she said. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber anc promo Read More: oil prices pump prices diesel gasoline kerosene anc promo