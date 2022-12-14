Home  >  Business

PSEI joins regional rally after soft US inflation print

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2022 12:14 AM

Philippine shares joined a regional rally as investors cheered a lower US inflation rate and a higher growth forecast from the Asian Development Bank. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 14, 2022
