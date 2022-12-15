Inflation remains risk in PH, US: analyst

Watch more on iWantTFC

The US is “not out of the woods yet” despite a smaller 50-basis points rate hike by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, said Regina Capital Development Corp Head of Sales Luis Limlingan.

US inflation is still at 7 percent. The US Fed has implemented an aggressive stance to fight all-time high inflation.

The same goes for the Philippines, whose inflation hit 8 percent in November.

US Fed decisions usually have an impact on the adjustments by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

The BSP in November hiked the key interest rate by 75 bps to match the US Fed. The Monetary Board will announce its latest policy decision on Thursday afternoon.